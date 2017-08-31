Hilary Duff Reunites with Ex Husband Mike Comrie for Lunch
Hilary Duff and her ex husband Mike Comrie reunited to grab lunch together.
The pair were seen eating at Sweet Butter on Wednesday (August 31) in Studio City, Calif.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hilary Duff
The former married couple share a son Luca, and have been seen out on occasion together as they co-parent. The pair were last seen out together in July.
Meanwhile, the Younger season 4 finale is coming up soon! Be sure to tune in for the remaining couple episodes of Hilary‘s show before the finale airs on September 13.