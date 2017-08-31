Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, Robert Pattinson & More Stars Reveal What They'd Do for Love (Video)

Jennifer Lawrence, Natalie Portman, and Robert Pattinson are just some of the celebs spilling on how far they’d go for love!

The actors opened up while filming a charitable video for Dior‘s new Love Chain campaign.

The initiative asks viewers to post their own video responses to the question, “And you, what would you do for love?” using the hashtag #diorlovechain and tagging family and friends to do the same.

For each post, Dior will donate $1 to the WE Charity to benefit the WE Schools program. Natalie has been outspoken about the charity, which helps young girls in Kenya receive an education.

“For love, I would travel to the end of the earth,” Natalie says in the clip.

Watch below to see how Jennifer, Robert, Johnny Depp, Charlize Theron, Bella Hadid, Winnie Harlow, Jaime King, and more responded!



DIOR LOVE CHAIN