Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Henry Cavill Shares a Shirtless Photo & Armie Hammer Jokes Around with Him in the Comments!

'Survivor' Contestants Fall 2017 - Meet 18 Castaways Competing This Season!

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 12:50 am

Jon Bernthal Joins Cast of Neil Armstrong Biopic 'First Man'

Jon Bernthal has joined the star-studded cast of the upcoming Neil Armstrong biopic!

The 40-year-old actor was signed on to join Ryan Gosling and Corey Stoll in the upcoming film First Man directed by La La Land‘s Damien Chazelle, THR reports.

Jon – who is best known for his roles in The Punisher, The Wolf of Wall Street, and The Walking Dead - will be suiting up as a NASA astronaut and test pilot that walks on the moon.

Ryan will be playing Neil Armstrong in the film with Corey suiting up to play Buzz Aldrin.

Claire Foy, Kyle Chandler, and Jason Clarke also star in the film, which will begin filming in November in Atlanta.
