Kate Winslet Compares Her Survival Film 'The Mountain Between Us' to Leonardo DiCaprio's 'The Revenant'

So, which survival film was harder to film – Kate Winslet‘s The Mountain Between Us or Leonardo DiCaprio‘s The Revenant?

Kate‘s upcoming film, which also stars Idris Elba, was filmed in freezing temperatures.

“We weren’t ready for how hard those environments were to actually work in,” Kate told People. “I’ve heard Leo say similar things about The Revenant. We had quite a lot of crew who were from that film, and they did go so far as to say that ‘this is tougher,’ which we were quite proud of.”

“Oh my God, there are so many outtakes where I’m literally like, ‘Brings back memories!’” Kate added of the frigid temperatures. “There was a Titanic memory at least once a day.”