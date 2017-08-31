Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, & Hailey Baldwin Attend Same Church as Justin Bieber

Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian got in some worship time last night!

The sisters were spotted leaving The City Church’s Saban Theater on Wednesday (August 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kendall wore head-to-toe denim and pointy black boots, while Kourtney opted for a a tied-up AC/DC t-shirt, bold red velvet pants, and fluffy black heels.

They were joined by Hailey Baldwin, who also repped a rock band on her t-shirt, this time Led Zeppelin. She completed her look with black and white track pants and sneakers.

The Saban Theater is the same location where Justin Bieber accidentally hit a paparazzi photographer with his truck last month and where he regularly attends church.

That same night, Kendall and Hailey went on a double date with Blake Griffin and Chandler Parsons, respectively, at Craig’s in Los Angeles. Neither rumored couple has confirmed any romantic relationship at this point. To watch a video, head to TMZ.

Also pictured inside: Kendall and Hailey grabbing dinner at Nobu on Tuesday in Malibu.

20+ pictures inside of Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, and Hailey Baldwin at church…