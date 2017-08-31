Top Stories
Thu, 31 August 2017 at 7:25 pm

Kristin Cavallari & Heidi Montag Have a Mini 'The Hills' Reunion!

There was a mini The Hills reunion this week and it feels like we’re in the early 2000s all over again!

Former stars of the hit MTV reality show Kristin Cavallari and Heidi Montag reunited at an event on Wednesday afternoon (August 30) – and they shared the special occasion on Instagram.

“This girl. Love her and that cute little belly. Thanks for coming by @heidipratt,” Kristin captioned the below photo of herself and a very pregnant Heidi.

Kristin and Heidi starred on The Hills together from 2009 to 2010 when the show ended.

Since then, Kristin married NFL player Jay Cutler and have three kids together – Camden, 5, Jaxon, 3, and Saylor, 1.

Heidi and husband Spencer Pratt are currently expecting their first child together.
