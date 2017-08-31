Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 11:52 pm

Lady Gaga Goes Bowling in NYC with Boyfriend Christian Carino

Lady Gaga Goes Bowling in NYC with Boyfriend Christian Carino

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, CAA agent Christian Carino, are clearly still going strong as a couple!

The 31-year-old entertainer was seen going on a bowling date with Christian on Wednesday night (August 30) at Bowlmor Lanes in New York City’s Times Square.

Gaga is in the Big Apple this week after performing two sold out shows at Citi Field. She will be continuing her tour this weekend with two shows in Boston.

Even though Gaga has moved on from her relationship with ex-fiance Taylor Kinney, they are still good friends and he was seen attending her concert in Chicago last week!
Just Jared on Facebook
lady gaga christian carino bowling date 01
lady gaga christian carino bowling date 02
lady gaga christian carino bowling date 03

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Christian Carino, Lady Gaga

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr