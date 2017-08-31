Lady Gaga Goes Bowling in NYC with Boyfriend Christian Carino

Lady Gaga and her boyfriend, CAA agent Christian Carino, are clearly still going strong as a couple!

The 31-year-old entertainer was seen going on a bowling date with Christian on Wednesday night (August 30) at Bowlmor Lanes in New York City’s Times Square.

Gaga is in the Big Apple this week after performing two sold out shows at Citi Field. She will be continuing her tour this weekend with two shows in Boston.

Even though Gaga has moved on from her relationship with ex-fiance Taylor Kinney, they are still good friends and he was seen attending her concert in Chicago last week!