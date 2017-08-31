Top Stories
Thu, 31 August 2017 at 11:32 pm

Maria Sharapova Felt 'So Small' During Her Doping Ban

Maria Sharapova Felt 'So Small' During Her Doping Ban

Maria Sharapova poses for the cover of The Edit‘s latest issue, in which she opens up about being banned from tennis and getting to return to the U.S. Open.

Here is what the 30-year-old tennis player had to share with the mag:

On writing about her doping ban in her new autobiography: “I’d love to leave it out [of the book]. But it’s important for people to understand that not everyone’s life and career is sunshine and rainbows. I talk about it with a lot of vulnerability and rawness. How it made me feel; how I felt like the world looked at me; how I felt so small. For a woman who’s tall and powerful – an athlete – it was a very distant feeling.”

On how the doping ban made her doubt herself and her friends: “I faced so many days where I questioned people around me and what they thought; I’d never done that before. During the first four or five months [of the suspension], it was really hard for me to put words onto paper, or want any of the memories.”

On why she doesn’t want to be friends with her opponents: “I have a goal and these are my competitors. The locker room and the tennis courts – that is my office.”

For more from Maria, visit Net-A-Porter.com!
Photos: Jan Welters for The EDIT
Magazine, Maria Sharapova

