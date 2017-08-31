Matt Damon & Kristen Wiig Debut 'Downsizing' First Teaser at Venice Film Fest - Watch Here!

Kristen Wiig takes a moment to pose for photographs while making her way out of the Hotel Excelsior during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 43-year-old actress was followed closely behind by her Downsizing co-star Matt Damon, who was joined by his wife Luciana Barroso the evening before at their big opening ceremony premiere.

Synopsis: When scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, Paul (Damon) and his wife Audrey (Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Downsizing also stars Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau and Jason Sudeikis – see the teaser below and check back for the full trailer on September 12!



FYI: Kristen is wearing an Oscar de la Renta top and skirt, Jacquie Aiche jewelry, Casadei shoes and Ferragamo sunglasses.