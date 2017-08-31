Top Stories
Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 12:05 pm

Matt Damon & Kristen Wiig Debut 'Downsizing' First Teaser at Venice Film Fest - Watch Here!

Matt Damon & Kristen Wiig Debut 'Downsizing' First Teaser at Venice Film Fest - Watch Here!

Kristen Wiig takes a moment to pose for photographs while making her way out of the Hotel Excelsior during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 43-year-old actress was followed closely behind by her Downsizing co-star Matt Damon, who was joined by his wife Luciana Barroso the evening before at their big opening ceremony premiere.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kristen Wiig

Synopsis: When scientists discover how to shrink humans to five inches tall as a solution to over-population, Paul (Damon) and his wife Audrey (Wiig) decide to abandon their stressed lives in order to get small and move to a new downsized community — a choice that triggers life-changing adventures.

Downsizing also stars Christoph Waltz, Hong Chau and Jason Sudeikis – see the teaser below and check back for the full trailer on September 12!


‘Downsizing’ Cast Intro Teaser Trailer

FYI: Kristen is wearing an Oscar de la Renta top and skirt, Jacquie Aiche jewelry, Casadei shoes and Ferragamo sunglasses.
Just Jared on Facebook
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 01
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 02
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 03
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 04
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 05
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 06
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 07
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 08
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 09
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 10
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 11
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 12
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 13
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 14
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 15
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 16
matt damon kristen wiig debut downsizing first teaser at venice film fest 17

Credit: IPA; Photos: WENN
Posted to: 2017 Venice Film Festival, Kristen Wiig, Matt Damon, Trailer

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr