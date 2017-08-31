Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin Double Date With Hailey Baldwin & Chandler Parsons (Video)

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 8:44 pm

Melissa Benoist Continues Filming 'Supergirl' Season 3 in Canada

Melissa Benoist films a few scenes outside for the upcoming season three of Supergirl on Wednesday afternoon (August 30) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 28-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Odette Annable, Katie McGrath, and Mehcad Brooks as they spent the day filming.

Earlier this week, Melissa, Odette, and Katie were featured in a photo posted by Kevin Smith as they took a break on set.

Check it out below!

A post shared by Kevin Smith (@thatkevinsmith) on

Supergirl returns for season 3 on Monday, October 9 on The CW.
