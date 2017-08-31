Melissa Benoist Continues Filming 'Supergirl' Season 3 in Canada

Melissa Benoist films a few scenes outside for the upcoming season three of Supergirl on Wednesday afternoon (August 30) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 28-year-old actress was joined by co-stars Odette Annable, Katie McGrath, and Mehcad Brooks as they spent the day filming.

Earlier this week, Melissa, Odette, and Katie were featured in a photo posted by Kevin Smith as they took a break on set.

Supergirl returns for season 3 on Monday, October 9 on The CW.