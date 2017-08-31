Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Scott Disick's House is Up for Rent & It Can Be Yours!

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 2:55 am

Miley Cyrus Announces Half a Million Dollar Donation to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Miley Cyrus just announced that she is making a major donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief fund.

The 24-year-old entertainer announced on her upcoming appearance on The Ellen Show that she and her Happy Hippie Foundation have donated $500,000 to the relief efforts helping everyone effected by the storm.

Miley broke down in tears when talking about the hurricane.

“I’m really happy to help in whatever way I can,” Miley said.

Ellen also recently announced that she teamed up with Walmart to donate $1 million to JJ Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

Watch Miley‘s interview on Ellen below!


Miley Cyrus Moved To Tears Over Hurricane Harvey
Photos: Getty
