Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 1:28 pm

Nicole Scherzinger On Overcoming Pussycat Dolls Body Issues: 'I'm More Accepting Of My Body Now'

Nicole Scherzinger On Overcoming Pussycat Dolls Body Issues: 'I'm More Accepting Of My Body Now'

Nicole Scherzinger is all smiles as she arrives at The Dorchester for the launch of her debut fragrance called Chosen on Thursday (August 31) in London, England.

The 39-year-old X Factor judge is also the current October cover star for Cosmopolitan UK and opens up about body confidence and overcoming bulimia following her departure from The Pussycat Dolls.

“I’m more accepting of my body now. I was always very critical of myself from a young age, and when I was 14, I started running. I would go outside in the middle of the night and run, because I thought I had to be thinner and that my thighs should look a certain way,” Nicole told the mag. “When I got The Pussycat Dolls, it really amplified that because it had so much to do with showing your body off… But you should embrace and accept yourself more. Don’t be so hard on yourself, and love your curves.”

“It was very imprisoning and it stole all of my happiness, confidence and memories,” Nicole added. “A big part of that was during The Pussycat Dolls. I have a lot of fans and I never wanted to come out about it, because I was ashamed. But once I finally did come out about it, I realised how many people it had helped.”


Let's see if blondes really do have more fun.. 😉💁🏼 @cosmopolitanuk

A post shared by Nicole Scherzinger (@nicolescherzy) on

