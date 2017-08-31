Top Stories
Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 3:03 pm

Nina Dobrev Rocks Red Blazer for Night Out at Highlight Room

Nina Dobrev sported a bold look while checking out Los Angeles hotspot The Highlight Room!

The 28-year-old xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress waved to fans as she made her way to her ride on Wednesday night (August 30).

She paired a red blazer with a black blouse, leggings, and tall leather boots, completing her look with a blue purse.

Nina has two movies coming out next month – Crash Pad on September 25 and Flatliners on September 29. Be sure to check them out!

In the meantime, watch Nina star in the cutest video ever featuring her dog Maverick below.
