Octavia Spencer & Sally Hawkins Hit Venice Film Fest To Promote 'Shape of Water'!

Octavia Spencer is all smiles as she arrives at the photo call for her latest film The Shape Of Water held during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 47-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins, as well as director Guillermo del Toro, producers Matthew Greenfield and J. Miles Dale, cinematographer Dan Laustsen and composer Alexandre Desplat.

The Shape of Water is set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones are also featured in the film – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Octavia is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress.