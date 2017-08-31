Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 10:50 am

Octavia Spencer & Sally Hawkins Hit Venice Film Fest To Promote 'Shape of Water'!

Octavia Spencer & Sally Hawkins Hit Venice Film Fest To Promote 'Shape of Water'!

Octavia Spencer is all smiles as she arrives at the photo call for her latest film The Shape Of Water held during the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The 47-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Sally Hawkins and Richard Jenkins, as well as director Guillermo del Toro, producers Matthew Greenfield and J. Miles Dale, cinematographer Dan Laustsen and composer Alexandre Desplat.

The Shape of Water is set against the backdrop of Cold War era America circa 1963. In the hidden high-security government laboratory where she works, lonely Elisa (Hawkins) is trapped in a life of silence and isolation. Elisa’s life is changed forever when she and co-worker Zelda (Spencer) discover a secret classified experiment. Michael Shannon, Michael Stuhlbarg and Doug Jones are also featured in the film – Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Octavia is wearing a Tadashi Shoji dress.
Just Jared on Facebook
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 01
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 02
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 03
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 04
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 05
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 06
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 07
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 08
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 09
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 10
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 11
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 12
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 13
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 14
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 15
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 16
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 17
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 18
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 19
octavia spencer sally hawkins hit venice film fest to promote shape of water 20

Credit: IPA, Pascal Le Segretain; Photos: WENN, Getty
Posted to: 2017 Venice Film Festival, Guillermo del Toro, Octavia Spencer, Richard Jenkins, Sally Hawkins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr
  • Koos

    please enter Housten…………….