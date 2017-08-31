Olivia Munn Is Clearly Excited to Watch 'The Tick' on Amazon

Amazon Prime’s new series The Tick has been getting great reviews and one celeb who is clearly excited to watch it is Olivia Munn!

The 37-year-old actress was spotted on the set of her upcoming movie The Buddy Games this week in Vancouver, Canada wearing a sweatshirt featuring The Tick’s tentacles on the hood.

So, what is The Tick about? Here’s a synopsis: “In a world where superheroes have been real for decades, an accountant with mental health issues and zero powers comes to suspect his city is owned by a global super villain long-thought dead. As he struggles to uncover the conspiracy, he falls in league with a strange blue superhero. They launch into an adventure brimming with crazed archvillains, blood-soaked vigilantes, and superhuman freakery.”

You can stream the full first season, starring Peter Serafinowicz as the title character, now on Amazon Prime!