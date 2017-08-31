Paloma Faith: 'Crybaby' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Paloma Faith – whose last three albums went double platinum in the UK, with each selling more than the last – makes her long-awaited return to music with the release of her new single “Crybaby“!

The track was written by the 36-year-old British singer-songwriter and Starsmith, who also produced the track, and is taken from her upcoming album called The Architect, which is due out later this year.

“The lyrics are a conversation between a man and I, and the song questions whether global conflicts would cease to exist if men successfully dealt with their feelings,” Paloma said in a statement. “Would things be resolved without attack and with measured discussion?”

You can stream “Crybaby” on Spotify below and download it on iTunes now!

Click inside to read the lyrics to Paloma Faith’s new single…