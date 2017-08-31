Princess Sofia & Prince Carl Philip Welcome Second Child!

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip of Sweden have welcomed their second child!

The royal couple announced the news on Instagram.

“On Thursday, 31 August at 11:24 a.m., Princess Sofia welcomed a healthy and prosperous child at Danderyd Hospital,” the statement read. “Both mother and child are doing well.”

The statement did not confirm the sex of the newborn, so stay tuned as we find out more!

The couple welcomed a baby boy, Prince Alexander, in April of last year. They married on June 13, 2015.

Congrats to the happy couple on the wonderful news!