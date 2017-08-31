Top Stories
Blake Lively Was 'Way Ahead of the Curve' While Dating Leonardo DiCaprio - Find Out Why

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 8:40 am

Sofia Carson Debuts 'Ins and Outs' Official Music Video - Watch Here!

Sofia Carson has just dropped the official music video for her new single “Ins and Outs,” you can watch it right here!

The 24-year-old actress is seen having a fun night out in New York City with her super cute date, played by Twan Kuyper, in the clip directed by John-Michael Triana.

“This is for you…the #InsAndOuts music video 🖤,” Sofia wrote on her Twitter account.

Over the weekend, Sofia looked killer as she hit the blue carpet at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

Watch the music video for “Ins and Outs” below…


Sofia Carson – ‘Ins and Outs’ (Official Video)
