Top Stories
Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 12:38 pm

Taylor Swift's Video Director Joseph Kahn Defends Her, Blasts Gender Double Standards

Taylor Swift's Video Director Joseph Kahn Defends Her, Blasts Gender Double Standards

Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video director Joseph Kahn is coming to her defense.

The 44-year-old director took to Twitter on Wednesday (Aug. 30) to express his views on the gender double standards in the industry.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

“If I plan something as a man I’m a ‘genius,’” he wrote. “If Taylor as a woman plans something she is ‘manipulative.’ Double standards. This is wrong.”

Following his tweet, Joseph retweeted a Guardian article stating that Taylor is battling misogyny.

The record-breaking “LWYMD” video has received tons of attention for its references to Taylor‘s career, as well as possible nods to Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian. Joseph recently responded to video’s Beyonce comparisons as well.

Joseph has also directed Taylor‘s music videos for “Blank Space,” ”Bad Blood,” and “Wildest Dreams.”

Click inside to read Joseph’s other tweet…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Joseph Kahn, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr
  • Nurse Shadie

    Yes there are plenty gender bias however not when it comes to the complaints of T Swift. Her and Kanye have continuously gone back and forth. BOTH artists get the same amount of criticism and get labeled as genius for whatever stunt they pull.