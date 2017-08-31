Taylor Swift's Video Director Joseph Kahn Defends Her, Blasts Gender Double Standards

Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” music video director Joseph Kahn is coming to her defense.

The 44-year-old director took to Twitter on Wednesday (Aug. 30) to express his views on the gender double standards in the industry.

“If I plan something as a man I’m a ‘genius,’” he wrote. “If Taylor as a woman plans something she is ‘manipulative.’ Double standards. This is wrong.”

Following his tweet, Joseph retweeted a Guardian article stating that Taylor is battling misogyny.

The record-breaking “LWYMD” video has received tons of attention for its references to Taylor‘s career, as well as possible nods to Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Katy Perry, Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian. Joseph recently responded to video’s Beyonce comparisons as well.

Joseph has also directed Taylor‘s music videos for “Blank Space,” ”Bad Blood,” and “Wildest Dreams.”

