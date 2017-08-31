'True Detective' Season 3 Starring Mahershala Ali Confirmed!

Mahershala Ali is officially set to star in the third season of True Detective on HBO!

Series creator Nic Pizzolatto has written all but one of the episodes and he will serve as showrunner in addition to directing some of the episodes. Jeremy Saulnier will direct some episodes and David Milch has written the fourth episode.

The upcoming season will follow “a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods,” according to THR.

Mahershala, who won an Oscar this year for his work in Moonlight, will play “Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.”

“I’m tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy. I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we’re all very excited to tell this story,” Nic said in a statement.

ARE YOU EXCITED for the new season of True Detective?