Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 11:53 pm

Tyler Perry Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief with Portion Going to Joel Osteen's Church

Tyler Perry Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief with Portion Going to Joel Osteen's Church

Tyler Perry is making a major donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The 47-year-old actor and filmmaker announced on his Facebook on Thursday (August 31) that he will be donating $1 million to those effected by the hurricane in Texas, with $250,000 going to Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church.

“I know that there’s been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening the doors of the church,” Tyler said in his Facebook video. “Joel and [wife] Victoria are amazing people — there’s no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people seek shelter.”

Joel faced major criticism after it was reported that he had not opened his church to the victims of the hurricane.

The church has since been opened and is housing people displaced by the hurricane.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Hurricane Harvey, Joel Osteen, Tyler Perry

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr