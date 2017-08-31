Tyler Perry Donates $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief with Portion Going to Joel Osteen's Church

Tyler Perry is making a major donation to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The 47-year-old actor and filmmaker announced on his Facebook on Thursday (August 31) that he will be donating $1 million to those effected by the hurricane in Texas, with $250,000 going to Joel Osteen‘s Lakewood Church.

“I know that there’s been some controversy about Joel Osteen and him not opening the doors of the church,” Tyler said in his Facebook video. “Joel and [wife] Victoria are amazing people — there’s no way that they would lock people out of the church or not let people seek shelter.”

Joel faced major criticism after it was reported that he had not opened his church to the victims of the hurricane.

The church has since been opened and is housing people displaced by the hurricane.