Who Went Home on 'Big Brother 19'? Week Nine Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue if you don’t want to know what happened on Big Brother!

Things got pretty tense in the house this week on Big Brother and now another contestant is in the jury house, leaving us with seven house guests left competing for the half million dollar prize.

This week, Jason was the head of household and he put power couple Raven and Matt on the block, though the intention always was to remove Raven and put Kevin up as a nominee in a backdoor situation.

When Jason won the power of veto, he reneged on his word and didn’t use the power at all, leaving the nominations the same. Of course, Raven and Matt were not happy one bit.

During the eviction, it was announced that one of the contestants would receive a penalty vote for breaking the rules this week.

Click inside to find out who went home…

The contestant who went home was…

Matthew Clines (33)

Matt received a penalty vote against him for violating rules this week. He was one of the have-nots and since he knew he was going home, he decided to eat whatever he wanted, take hot showers, and sleep in a real bed. The penalty for not following the rules is an extra vote against oneself, but since Matt knew he was going home, he didn’t care.