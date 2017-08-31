Top Stories
Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Caitriona Balfe Jokes with Sam Heughan on Twitter About 'Outlander' Premiere!

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Rita Ora Lent a Hand at a Hurricane Harvey Relief Center

Thu, 31 August 2017 at 12:33 pm

'Will & Grace' Trailer Shows Lots of New, Hilarious Footage - Watch Now!

'Will & Grace' Trailer Shows Lots of New, Hilarious Footage - Watch Now!

Will & Grace is returning next month and a new trailer just hit the Internet.

This new trailer shows lots of new footage of Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes), as well as Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) back together again!

In one funny scene from the trailer, it appears as if Karen and Grace are traveling via a train. Karen can’t stop dancing to something playing on her headphones. When Grace asks what she’s listening to, Karen responds, “Fox News!”

Will & Grace premieres on Thursday, September 28th on NBC.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Sean Hayes, Television, Will and Grace

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rita Ora flies to Texas to help victims of Hurricane Harvey - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch knows which Riverdale character she would want to be friends with - Just Jared Jr
  • RuPaul covers OUT Magazine's 25th Anniversary issue - TooFab
  • This Oscar winner's new role is voicing a character in a new anime film - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Lorde shares the meaning behind her hit song "Liability" - Just Jared Jr