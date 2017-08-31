'Will & Grace' Trailer Shows Lots of New, Hilarious Footage - Watch Now!

Will & Grace is returning next month and a new trailer just hit the Internet.

This new trailer shows lots of new footage of Karen (Megan Mullally) and Jack (Sean Hayes), as well as Will (Eric McCormack) and Grace (Debra Messing) back together again!

In one funny scene from the trailer, it appears as if Karen and Grace are traveling via a train. Karen can’t stop dancing to something playing on her headphones. When Grace asks what she’s listening to, Karen responds, “Fox News!”

Will & Grace premieres on Thursday, September 28th on NBC.