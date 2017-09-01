Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally &amp; Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally & Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 12:52 pm

Alexander Skarsgard Dresses Like Terry Richardson for 'GQ Style Germany' Cover

Alexander Skarsgard Dresses Like Terry Richardson for 'GQ Style Germany' Cover

Alexander Skarsgard is dressing up like photographer Terry Richardson for the cover of GQ Style Germany‘s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 issue, on newsstands now.

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actor was photographed by Terry for the shoot and he is seen wearing the photog’s signature sunglasses.

Alex is also seen with a mustache similar of Terry‘s facial hair. We hope to be able to share more from the shoot soon!

This is an exciting time for Alex as he is nominated for an Emmy Award for his work in the HBO limited series Big Little Lies and he’s expected to take home the prize.

For more from Alex, visit gq-magazin.de!
Just Jared on Facebook
alexander skarsgard gq style germany

Photos: Terry Richardson
Posted to: Alexander Skarsgard, Magazine, Terry Richardson

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr