Alexander Skarsgard Dresses Like Terry Richardson for 'GQ Style Germany' Cover

Alexander Skarsgard is dressing up like photographer Terry Richardson for the cover of GQ Style Germany‘s Fall/Winter 2017-2018 issue, on newsstands now.

The 41-year-old Big Little Lies actor was photographed by Terry for the shoot and he is seen wearing the photog’s signature sunglasses.

Alex is also seen with a mustache similar of Terry‘s facial hair. We hope to be able to share more from the shoot soon!

This is an exciting time for Alex as he is nominated for an Emmy Award for his work in the HBO limited series Big Little Lies and he’s expected to take home the prize.

For more from Alex, visit gq-magazin.de!