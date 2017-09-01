Alycia Debnam-Carey Faces Off with Demonic Powers in 'Friend Request' Trailer - Watch!

Alycia Debnam-Carey has found herself in a horror story based in the age of social medias in the upcoming movie Friend Request.

The film follows a college student (Alycia) who unfriends a mysterious girl on social medias before her life starts getting controlled by demonic powers that start killing off all of her friends.

Friend Request also stars Brit Morgan, Connor Paolo, Liesl Ahlers, and William Moseley in the horror film.

Friend Request hits theaters on September 22.

Watch the trailer below!



Friend Request – Trailer