Bachelor in Paradise's Derek Peth & Taylor Nolan Flaunt PDA After Engagement Reports!

Bachelor in Paradise couple Derek Peth and Taylor Nolan are not scared to flaunt their love in public now that their rumored engagement is out there in the news!

The reality show stars were seen holding hands and sharing a kiss while leaving Hyde nightclub on Thursday night (August 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Derek, a commercial banker and Taylor, a health counselor, met during Bachelor in Paradise and are currently in a relationship on the show.

On the show this week, it seemed that the couple’s relationship was going through a rocky time, but they’re obviously very happy right now!