Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally & Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 4:32 pm

Beyonce Confirms Serena Williams Gave Birth, Sends Her Love!

Serena Williams is now a mother and her friend Beyonce is sending her congratulations!

Shortly after news broke that the 35-year-old tennis player gave birth to a baby girl, Beyonce took to Instagram to share a photo of her pal.

“Congratulations Serena!” Beyonce wrote on the photo, which featured the athlete holding her baby bump while dressed in a glamorous look.

This is the first child for Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian, who got engaged back in December and announced their pregnancy news in April.
