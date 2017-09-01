Fri, 01 September 2017 at 4:32 pm
Beyonce Confirms Serena Williams Gave Birth, Sends Her Love!
Serena Williams is now a mother and her friend Beyonce is sending her congratulations!
Shortly after news broke that the 35-year-old tennis player gave birth to a baby girl, Beyonce took to Instagram to share a photo of her pal.
“Congratulations Serena!” Beyonce wrote on the photo, which featured the athlete holding her baby bump while dressed in a glamorous look.
This is the first child for Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian, who got engaged back in December and announced their pregnancy news in April.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Serena Williams
Sponsored Links by ZergNet