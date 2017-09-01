Beyonce Confirms Serena Williams Gave Birth, Sends Her Love!

Serena Williams is now a mother and her friend Beyonce is sending her congratulations!

Shortly after news broke that the 35-year-old tennis player gave birth to a baby girl, Beyonce took to Instagram to share a photo of her pal.

“Congratulations Serena!” Beyonce wrote on the photo, which featured the athlete holding her baby bump while dressed in a glamorous look.

This is the first child for Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian, who got engaged back in December and announced their pregnancy news in April.