Top Stories
Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally &amp; Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally & Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 5:42 pm

Bill Nye Hang Poolside With Flavor Flav & Sex Pistols Guitarist!

Bill Nye Hang Poolside With Flavor Flav & Sex Pistols Guitarist!

Bill Nye has a squad that you totally wouldn’t expect!

The 61-year-old mechanical engineer and television personality was spotted hanging by the pool with Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav during a scorching afternoon in Los Angeles.

The group was also joined by the Sex Pistols’ lead guitarist Steve Jones and a female friend.

Steve took to his Instagram to share a photo of the group, writing, “Man it’s hot! Glad i got a pool.”

Bill also shared a photo with Flavor Flav as the duo showed off their watches, adding, “I frequently make time for science.”

We have no idea how this group ended up together but we’re sure glad they did!

Check out the photo below…

A post shared by $teve Jone$ (@jonesysjukebox) on

Click inside to see more photos of the group…

A post shared by Bill Nye (@billnye) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Bill Nye, Flavor Flav

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr