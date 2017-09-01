Bill Nye Hang Poolside With Flavor Flav & Sex Pistols Guitarist!

Bill Nye has a squad that you totally wouldn’t expect!

The 61-year-old mechanical engineer and television personality was spotted hanging by the pool with Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav during a scorching afternoon in Los Angeles.

The group was also joined by the Sex Pistols’ lead guitarist Steve Jones and a female friend.

Steve took to his Instagram to share a photo of the group, writing, “Man it’s hot! Glad i got a pool.”

Bill also shared a photo with Flavor Flav as the duo showed off their watches, adding, “I frequently make time for science.”

We have no idea how this group ended up together but we’re sure glad they did!

Check out the photo below…

