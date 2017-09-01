Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 9:00 am

Calvin Harris Shops for Jewelry with Cristina Squyres

Calvin Harris heads into a jewelry store with rumored girlfriend Cristina Squyres on Wednesday afternoon (August 30) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 33-year-old DJ and music producer was seen leaving the XIV Karats store with a shopping bag in hand.

Calvin was in attendance at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards this past weekend and Cristina posted an Instagram photo from the same after party that Calvin attended.

Not much has been reported about Calvin and Cristina yet, but fans on social media have been paying attention to their relationship for months now!
