Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 6:30 am

Candice Swanepoel Jets to L.A. for Burning Man Weekend!

It looks like Candice Swanepoel will be among the celebs attending the annual Burning Man event this weekend!

The 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel was seen arriving at LAX Airport on Wednesday (August 30) in Los Angeles.

Candice took to her Instagram account that day to share a photo of a topless woman and she captioned it, “Burn baby burn🔥.”

Burning Man is the one week a year when tens of thousands of people gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert to create Black Rock City, a temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression, and self-reliance.
