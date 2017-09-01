Chloe Sevigny Pulls Fashion Hat-Trick for 'Lean on Pete' Venice Film Fest Promotion!

Chloe Sevigny strikes a fierce pose on the red carpet while attending the premiere of her latest film Lean On Pete held during the 2017 Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande on Monday (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

The 42-year-old actress was joined at the premiere by her co-star Charlie Plummer, producer Tristan Goligher and director Andrew Haigh, who all also accompanied her at the photo call earlier that same day.

The day before, Chloe joined her director pal Celia Rowlson-Hall at the premiere of Miu Miu Women’s Tales No. 14 held at the Giornate degli Autori. Chloe directed Miu Miu Tales No. 13, called “Carmen.”



Now screening my short film #carmen 💄✏️ lucky #13 @miumiuwomenstales A post shared by Chloe Sevigny (@chloessevigny) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

FYI: Chloe is wearing Bulgari jewelry at the premiere, and Miu Miu dresses at her photo call and Women’s Tales screening.