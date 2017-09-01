Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 10:56 pm

David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate Romeo's 15th Birthday!

David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate Romeo's 15th Birthday!

David and Victoria Beckham‘s middle son Romeo is growing up so fast!

The couple’s super cute son is celebrating his 15th birthday and the proud parents had lots of things to say!

David and Victoria took to their Instagrams to pen sweet notes for Romeo, along with some adorable pics.

“Happy 15th Birthday big boy…. Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once 🎾 so far but maybe now he is 15 that’s gonna change 😳… Happy Birthday big boy we love you…” David wrote.

Victoria added, “Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo 💕 15 today!!!! Xxxx”

Romeo‘s older brother Brooklyn even chimed in, writing, “Happy birthday this one of the best brothers ever x I love you so much.”

Happy birthday Romeo!

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Victoria Beckham

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr