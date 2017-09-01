David & Victoria Beckham Celebrate Romeo's 15th Birthday!

David and Victoria Beckham‘s middle son Romeo is growing up so fast!

The couple’s super cute son is celebrating his 15th birthday and the proud parents had lots of things to say!

David and Victoria took to their Instagrams to pen sweet notes for Romeo, along with some adorable pics.

“Happy 15th Birthday big boy…. Fine young man growing up to be a fine young gentleman but has only beaten his dad at tennis just the once 🎾 so far but maybe now he is 15 that’s gonna change 😳… Happy Birthday big boy we love you…” David wrote.

Victoria added, “Kisses Birthday boy! We all love you so, so much Romeo 💕 15 today!!!! Xxxx”

Romeo‘s older brother Brooklyn even chimed in, writing, “Happy birthday this one of the best brothers ever x I love you so much.”

Happy birthday Romeo!