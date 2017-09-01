Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 6:46 pm

Drake Bell & Josh Peck Melt Everyone's Hearts With Epic Reunion Video - Watch Now!

Josh Peck and Drake Bell are on good terms again (because destiny), and our hands are still shaking after watching their epic reunion video.

If you recall, the former Drake & Josh co-stars had a brief fallout after Drake took to social media earlier this year to express his anger about not being invited to Josh‘s wedding.

Drake later regretted his reaction, explaining, “We’ve been together 18 years, Josh and me, me and Josh. We’ve been so close, it was just one of those things where you know, I’d been talking to him, and he’s been telling me about the engagement. And then I saw on social media, the wedding, and I didn’t hear about it. So, it was just one of those things where it was just like, ‘You didn’t even tell me?! I had to find out on social media?’ And then you’re like, ‘You know what!? Fine!’ And then I’m like, wait, I probably shouldn’t have done that.”

“I should have just texted that to him, you know,” Drake added. “I was just being cranky. It is what it is, dude. I love the kid. No hard feelings.”

After sharing a make-up hug at the 2017 MTV VMAs, Josh took it a step further and filmed a video in which he totally surprises Drake while walking around at the event!

You have to watch it for yourself.


DRAKE AND JOSH REUNION

In another video, the guys surprise YouTuber and superfan David Dobrick by blindfolding him and singing the Drake & Josh theme song! Click inside to watch…


SURPRISED BY DRAKE AND JOSH!!
