Fri, 01 September 2017 at 1:10 am

Drake Enjoys a Night Out with Friends in London

Drake Enjoys a Night Out with Friends in London

Drake makes his way out of Park Chinois restaurant after dinner on Wednesday night (August 31) in London, England.

The 30-year-old entertainer kept things cool in an all black outfit with white sneakers as he stepped out for a night out on the town with his friends.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Drake

Earlier that day, Drake announced that he has donated to $200,000 to JJ Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

You can watch Drake‘s emotional video to everyone effected by the storm in Texas here.
Photos: Backgrid USA, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Drake

