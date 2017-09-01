Fri, 01 September 2017 at 1:10 am
Drake Enjoys a Night Out with Friends in London
Drake makes his way out of Park Chinois restaurant after dinner on Wednesday night (August 31) in London, England.
The 30-year-old entertainer kept things cool in an all black outfit with white sneakers as he stepped out for a night out on the town with his friends.
Earlier that day, Drake announced that he has donated to $200,000 to JJ Watt‘s Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.
You can watch Drake‘s emotional video to everyone effected by the storm in Texas here.
