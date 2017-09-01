Dua Lipa Hits the Stage to Perform at Voxi Launch Party in London!

Dua Lipa shows off her killer abs in a hot two-piece ensemble while attending the Voxi Launch Party hosted by Brick Lane Yard on Thursday evening (August 20) in London, England.

The 22-year-old English singer served as the musical guest along with Liam Payne at the big launch for the new mobile offering created by and with people aged 25 and under – The VOXI SIM gives you endless social data and it doesn’t affect your data allowance.

Dua‘s current hit “New Rules” currently holds the #1 spot on the UK Singles Chart for a second week in a row – Congrats Dua!