Dua Lipa Hits the Stage to Perform at Voxi Launch Party in London!

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 10:08 am

Dua Lipa Hits the Stage to Perform at Voxi Launch Party in London!

Dua Lipa shows off her killer abs in a hot two-piece ensemble while attending the Voxi Launch Party hosted by Brick Lane Yard on Thursday evening (August 20) in London, England.

The 22-year-old English singer served as the musical guest along with Liam Payne at the big launch for the new mobile offering created by and with people aged 25 and under – The VOXI SIM gives you endless social data and it doesn’t affect your data allowance.

Dua‘s current hit “New Rules” currently holds the #1 spot on the UK Singles Chart for a second week in a row – Congrats Dua!
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 01
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 02
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 03
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 04
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 05
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 06
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 07
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 08
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 09
dua lipa hits the stage to perform at voxi launch party in london 10

Credit: Doug Peters, PA Images, Pinpep; Photos: Instarimages.com, WENN
