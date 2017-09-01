Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 12:40 am

Fergie Teases 'Double Duchess: Seeing Double' Visual Album with Dramatic New Trailer - Watch!

Fergie is gearing up to drop her highly anticipated new album!

The 42-year-old entertainer just released a trailer for her upcoming Double Duchess: Seeing Double visual experience album.

In the dramatic new trailer, Fergie reflects on her old music before teasing her hot new music to come.

Fergie collaborated with musicians like Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, and her four-year-old son Axl!

Double Duchess is set to be released on September 22 and you can pre-order it here.

Watch the hot, new trailer below!


Fergie – Double Dutchess: Seeing Double – Trailer
