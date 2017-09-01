Galantis & ROZES: 'Girls on Boys' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Galantis team up with ROZES on their brand new single “Girls on Boys,” and you can stream it right here!

The upbeat track is the latest to be lifted from the Swedish production duo’s – Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw – upcoming full-length sophomore album, The Aviary, which is due out on September 15th.

“‘Girls On Boys‘ is about attempting to fix a broken heart with a night of flashy distractions, which is only a short-term remedy,” ROZES said in a statement. “One of my co-writers went though a break-up and we were talking about how he was coping, which was mostly by keeping busy, hanging out with friends, and partying like everything was fine. The up-beat vibe of the song masks the darker lyrics, which reveal that the money, diamonds, and champagne won’t fix the feeling of missing the person you love and feeling alone.”

You can also stream “Girls on Boys” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Galantis & ROZES – ‘Girls on Boys’ (Official Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Galantis and ROZES new single…