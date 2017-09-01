Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally &amp; Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally & Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 2:25 pm

Galantis & ROZES: 'Girls on Boys' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Galantis & ROZES: 'Girls on Boys' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Galantis team up with ROZES on their brand new single “Girls on Boys,” and you can stream it right here!

The upbeat track is the latest to be lifted from the Swedish production duo’s – Christian Karlsson and Linus Eklöw – upcoming full-length sophomore album, The Aviary, which is due out on September 15th.

“‘Girls On Boys‘ is about attempting to fix a broken heart with a night of flashy distractions, which is only a short-term remedy,” ROZES said in a statement. “One of my co-writers went though a break-up and we were talking about how he was coping, which was mostly by keeping busy, hanging out with friends, and partying like everything was fine. The up-beat vibe of the song masks the darker lyrics, which reveal that the money, diamonds, and champagne won’t fix the feeling of missing the person you love and feeling alone.”

You can also stream “Girls on Boys” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!


Galantis & ROZES – ‘Girls on Boys’ (Official Audio)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Galantis and ROZES new single…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: First Listen, Galantis, Lyrics, Music, ROZES

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr