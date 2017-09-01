Top Stories
'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 9:39 pm

George & Amal Clooney Couple Up For Dinner in Venice!

George & Amal Clooney Couple Up For Dinner in Venice!

George and Amal Clooney made another grand entrance to their date night in Italy!

The couple was spotted arriving to dinner on a boat on Friday evening (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

George and Amal were joined by some friends as they enjoyed a bite to eat at Ivo restaurant after attending a private event as part of the Venice Film Festival.

While George kept it simple in a suit, Amal looked red carpet ready in a shimmering, strapless blue gown.

Earlier that day, George stepped out with Suburbicon stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon as they made their way to the private event.

Suburbicon is set to premiere on Saturday night (September 2).

Just Jared on Facebook
george amal clooney date night venice film fest 01
george amal clooney date night venice film fest 02
george amal clooney date night venice film fest 03
george amal clooney date night venice film fest 04
george amal clooney date night venice film fest 05

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Amal Alamuddin Clooney, George Clooney

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr