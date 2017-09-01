George & Amal Clooney Couple Up For Dinner in Venice!

George and Amal Clooney made another grand entrance to their date night in Italy!

The couple was spotted arriving to dinner on a boat on Friday evening (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

George and Amal were joined by some friends as they enjoyed a bite to eat at Ivo restaurant after attending a private event as part of the Venice Film Festival.

While George kept it simple in a suit, Amal looked red carpet ready in a shimmering, strapless blue gown.

Earlier that day, George stepped out with Suburbicon stars Julianne Moore and Matt Damon as they made their way to the private event.

Suburbicon is set to premiere on Saturday night (September 2).