Harry Potter's '19 Years Later' Day Has Arrived - 9/1/17!

The end of the final Harry Potter book, “The Deathly Hallows,” gives us a look into the characters’ lives 19 years later and the day featured in the novel has finally arrived!

September 1, 2017 is the official “19 Years Later” day and fans across the world are celebrating the occasion.

In the book and movie, we saw Harry Potter and his wife Ginny Weasley send off their son Albus Severus Potter to Hogwarts. Also on their way to school are Rose Granger-Weasley and Scorpius Malfoy, all of whom are characters featured in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

“Today’s the day Albus Severus Potter boards the Hogwarts Express at King’s Cross for the first time #19yearslater,” author JK Rowling remembered on Twitter.

It gets even better when you see that muggles gathered in London’s King’s Cross Station to celebrate said day and it makes us sad that we aren’t there too.

Together, a packed crowd counted down the minutes until 11 a.m. — the exact time when the Hogwarts Express promptly departs the station. How cool is this?