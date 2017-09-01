Top Stories
Fri, 01 September 2017 at 2:32 am

James Franco Shows Off His Buff Muscles in a Tight, Black Shirt!

James Franco Shows Off His Buff Muscles in a Tight, Black Shirt!

James Franco chats on the phone as he steps out on Thursday afternoon (August 31) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 39-year-old actor and director looked super buff in a black Henley shirt and jean as he ran errands around town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of James Franco

James‘ is getting ready to premiere his new show The Deuce in just a few days.

James stars in the show alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal set in the 1970s and revolves around the sex and drug industries in New York City.

The Deuce is set to premiere on HBO on Sunday, September 10.
