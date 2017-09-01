Jane Fonda Says She Lives For Steamy Scenes with Robert Redford!

Jane Fonda and Robert Redford are simply the cutest – and with reason, they’ve had plenty of opportunities to get well acquainted with each other in more ways than one.

Their new Netflix film called Our Souls at Night marks Jane and Robert‘s fifth film together after Tall Story, The Chase, The Electric Horseman, and Barefoot in the Park.

While attending a photo call for Our Souls at Night at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Friday (September 1), Jane joked that she “lives for sex scenes with him,” and spoke candidly of her enduring love and admiration for Robert.

“In ‘Barefoot‘ I couldn’t keep my hands off of him. I realize they’re totally different films, but the dynamic between my character and his character in ‘Our Souls at Night‘ was somewhat similar to ‘Barefoot in the Park,’” Jane said (via Variety). “In ‘Barefoot in the Park,’ we played that young love, just like now we play old people’s love and old people’s sex. I’m not only love him and admire him as an actor, a director, and a producer, but this is a man who has had a profound effect on American cinema and I wanted to spend time with him, and see what he has become. Plus I wanted to be able to fall in love with him again.”

