Jason Derulo Debuts New Single 'If I'm Lucky' on 'GMA' - Watch Lyric Video Here!

Jason Derulo shows off his irresistible smile while hitting the stage at Rumsey Playfield as part of Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series held on Friday (September 1) in New York City.

The 27-year-old singer got the crowd all riled up with a performance of his big hits like “Want To Want Me” and “Swalla,” as well as his just released new single “If I’m Lucky,” which was co-written by Justin Tranter.

“It comes from past relationships that you think most things are good, but for some reason or another, things just don’t work out,” Jason told Billboard of the song’s inspiration. “They’re someone who are really compatible for you but for some reason it just doesn’t work. Hopefully that situation can pan out in the next life.”

Jason Derulo – If I'm Lucky (Official Lyric Video)

