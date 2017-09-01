Top Stories
Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally &amp; Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally & Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 12:40 pm

Jason Derulo Debuts New Single 'If I'm Lucky' on 'GMA' - Watch Lyric Video Here!

Jason Derulo Debuts New Single 'If I'm Lucky' on 'GMA' - Watch Lyric Video Here!

Jason Derulo shows off his irresistible smile while hitting the stage at Rumsey Playfield as part of Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series held on Friday (September 1) in New York City.

The 27-year-old singer got the crowd all riled up with a performance of his big hits like “Want To Want Me” and “Swalla,” as well as his just released new single “If I’m Lucky,” which was co-written by Justin Tranter.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jason Derulo

“It comes from past relationships that you think most things are good, but for some reason or another, things just don’t work out,” Jason told Billboard of the song’s inspiration. “They’re someone who are really compatible for you but for some reason it just doesn’t work. Hopefully that situation can pan out in the next life.”

You can stream “If I’m Lucky” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now – Watch the official lyric video below!


Jason Derulo – If I’m Lucky (Official Lyric Video)

Click inside to watch Jason Derulo’s performances on Good Morning America…
Just Jared on Facebook
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 01
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 02
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 03
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 04
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 05
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 06
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 07
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 08
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 09
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 10
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 11
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 12
jason derulo debuts new single if im lucky on gma watch lyric video 13

Credit: Jamie McCarthy; Photos: Getty
Posted to: First Listen, Jason Derulo, Lyrics, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr