Jennifer Garner Joins Instagram - See Her First Post!

Jennifer Garner has finally joined Instagram!

The 45-year-old actress took to the social media app on Friday (September 1) to share her first post, which was a hyper-lapse video of her writing a message on a board using little letters.

“Summer is almost over. Don’t be sad because sad is DAS backward and DAS not good,” the board initially read. She changed the lettering to say, “I am officially on Instagram so please follow me because isn’t that how this works…”

The post has only been live for two hours, but Jennifer already has 120,000 followers! She is using her account for some good as well as the link in her bio leads to Save the Children’s Hurricane Harvey fund.

Go follow Jennifer now at @Jennifer.Garner!