'Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2017 Cast - Rumored Celeb Contestants!

Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 11:35 pm

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Get Seriously Chic For Afternoon Outing

Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Get Seriously Chic For Afternoon Outing

Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez looked so chic for an afternoon outing!

The couple were spotted stepping out of an apartment building together on Friday afternoon (September 1) in New York City.

They were also joined by Jennifer‘s nine-year-old son Max (not pictured).

Although it wasn’t clear where the couple was headed, they both showed off some serious style!

While Alex opted for his signature suit, Jennifer rocked a collared, leopard-print mini dress, black pumps and some cool specs.

The day before, Jennifer kept her outfit covered up while she was spotted wearing a bathrobe during a video shoot on the subway!
