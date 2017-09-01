Jennifer Lopez Walks Through NYC Subway Stop in a Bathrobe

Jennifer Lopez even looks glamorous when wrapped in a bathrobe!

The 48-year-old entertainer was seen walking through a New York City subway station after working on an upcoming music video on Thursday (August 31).

Jennifer was surrounded by security while leaving the subway following the shoot for “Amor.”

“algo grande en mi barrio!! #amoramoramor 🖤🎬🎥💣 @wisin @jessyterrero #videonuevo #vienepronto,” Jennifer captioned a photo on her Instagram account that evening.

The caption, which Jennifer wrote in Spanish, translates to “preparing something big for my neighborhood” and “new video coming soon.”