Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 11:42 am

Jessica Chastain Tears Up in Video Calling for 'Transformative Social Change'

Jessica Chastain got emotional while sending a message to her fans, in which she called for “transformative social change.”

The two-time Oscar-nominated actress opened the video by expressing her thoughts to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“I’m making a video because my heart is very heavy,” Jessica said. “I’ve learned so much the past few days about the trauma many people are experiencing in our country. I’ve had the opportunity to listen, more than to speak, and it’s really hard for me to express my feelings, my thoughts, in 140 characters.”

Jessica continued by talking about the state of our country.

“I wanted you guys to know that I hear you. I want you to know that I’m committed to creating transformative social change, that I’m committed to dismantling systems of oppression. I share in the sense of what is happening in the country. I hear you. You may never have met me, but I love you,” she said.

Jessica‘s video came after she got backlash on Twitter for supporting non-violent protests. ““Returning violence for violence multiplies violence’ I’m here for changing the world through peaceful protests, calling my reps, and VOTING,” she tweeted the night before.
