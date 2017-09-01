Jessie Ware Debuts Deadly 'Selfish Love' Music Video - Watch Here!

Jessie Ware is at it again with the premiere of the deadly music video for her new single, “Selfish Love“!

The track – written and produced by Cashmere Cat, Benny Blanco and Ryan Tedder – is the second to be taken from the 32-year-old English singer’s forthcoming third album due for release later this year.

The music video, shot in Mallorca and directed by Tom Beard, is the prequel to “Midnight.” Together, the visuals tell the story of a couple broken apart by infidelity in a classic film noir tragedy.

“‘Selfish Love‘ is a track that reminds me why I enjoy singing so much. Even though it’s coming at the end of the summer, I hope you play it in the heat,” Jessie said in a statement.

You can also stream “Selfish Love” on Spotify and download it iTunes now!



Jessie Ware – ‘Selfish Love’ (Music Video)

Click inside to read the lyrics to Jessie Ware’s new single “Selfish Love”…