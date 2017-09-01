Top Stories
Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally &amp; Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 3:07 pm

Julianne Moore & Other Stars Battle Wind & Rain at Venice Film Festival Event

Julianne Moore & Other Stars Battle Wind & Rain at Venice Film Festival Event

Julianne Moore holds her hair from being blown by the wind while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Venice Film Festival on Friday night (September 1) in Venice, Italy.

The Oscar-winning actress and her Kingsman: The Golden Circle co-star Colin Firth (with wife Livia) were at the Franca Sozzani Award ceremony that evening.

Julianne and other stars like fashion designer Donatella Versace and models Karolina Kurkova and Isabeli Fontana battled the wind and rain on the red carpet.

FYI: Julianne is wearing a Valentino gown. Isabeli is wearing an Alberta Ferretti gown. Karolina is wearing a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini gown. Donatella is wearing an Atelier Versace gown.

10+ pictures inside of Julianne Moore and others at the event…

