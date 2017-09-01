Julianne Moore Touches Down in Venice with Her Husband!

Julianne Moore makes her way through the airport and hops into a water taxi on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The Oscar-winning actress arrived in town that afternoon alongside her husband Bart Freundlich. She will be attending the 2017 Venice Film Festival this weekend!

Julianne stars in the upcoming movie Suburbicon, directed by George Clooney, which is having its world premiere on Saturday night.

In the next couple weeks, Julianne will be promoting another movie – Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

“Look out, London. The #Kingsman & Statesman are coming. Save the date for the World Premiere on 9/18!” she wrote on Twitter this week.