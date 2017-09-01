Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 8:00 am

Julianne Moore Touches Down in Venice with Her Husband!

Julianne Moore Touches Down in Venice with Her Husband!

Julianne Moore makes her way through the airport and hops into a water taxi on Thursday (August 31) in Venice, Italy.

The Oscar-winning actress arrived in town that afternoon alongside her husband Bart Freundlich. She will be attending the 2017 Venice Film Festival this weekend!

Julianne stars in the upcoming movie Suburbicon, directed by George Clooney, which is having its world premiere on Saturday night.

In the next couple weeks, Julianne will be promoting another movie – Kingsman: The Golden Circle.

“Look out, London. The #Kingsman & Statesman are coming. Save the date for the World Premiere on 9/18!” she wrote on Twitter this week.
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne moore touches down in venice with her husband 01
julianne moore touches down in venice with her husband 02
julianne moore touches down in venice with her husband 03
julianne moore touches down in venice with her husband 04
julianne moore touches down in venice with her husband 05

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Bart Freundlich, Julianne Moore

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr