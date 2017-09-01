Top Stories
Serena Williams Welcomes Baby Girl with Fiance Alexis Ohanian

Zendaya Turns 21, Explains Why She Won't Start Drinking

Brooklyn Beckham Flaunts Guns - Literally & Figuratively - in New Photo Shoot

Here's the Latest in Usher's Herpes Lawsuit

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 4:23 pm

Justin Timberlake Is Embracing Sweater Weather in New York!

Justin Timberlake steps out in a bright red cardigan sweater while walking around town on Friday (September 1) in New York City.

The 36-year-old singer and actor officially marked the beginning of sweater weather while wearing the over-sized cardigan.

Temperatures in the Big Apple have reached the high 60s as we head into the end of summer.

Justin has been spending time in New York with his wife Jessica Biel and their son Silas throughout the summer months.
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Justin Timberlake

